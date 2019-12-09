Sabres' Jack Eichel is named NHL's third star for the week

Sabres captain Jack Eichel was named the NHL's third star of the week after extending his personal point streak to a career-high 13 games.

Eichel had two goals and five assists for seven points in four games. He is seventh in the league with 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) on the season and is one of 10 players on pace for 100 points.

During the week, Eichel had a goal and two assists against New Jew Jersey, a goal against Calgary, two assists against Vancouver and then assisted on Colin Miller's game-winner in overtime Sunday against Edmonton.

Defenseman John Carlson of the Washington Capitals was named first star. He had six points, including two game-winning goals during the week, and is the NHL leader in goals, assists, points and game-winning goals among defensemen. Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry was the league's second star with a 2-0 record and two shutouts during the week.