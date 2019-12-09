Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 9, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Redd Foxx, born John Elroy Sanford on this date in 1922, “Beauty may be skin deep, but ugly goes clear to the bone.”

• • •

LOCAL LEGEND – Gerald Halligan, author of “Lackawanna,” is guest speaker at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free lunchtime IMAGINE series in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. His presentation will be “Father Baker and Our Lady of Victory.” The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video on Gothic cathedrals.

• • •

SAVE THE DATE – The Northtowns Christian Women’s Connection will host their Let There Be Music luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Featured will be the singing duo, Bobby and Helen Lebel. Speaker Rosa Marie Faulkner also will sing in her presentation, “The Five Announcements of Christmas.” Cost is $22. Reservations are needed today. Call 775-5002 or 835-1061.

Women Interested in Cystic Health will hold their holiday party at a luncheon at noon Wednesday in Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Road, Depew. A collection of toys and cards will be taken for young cystic patients. For info, call 631-3239.

The Orchard Park Woman’s Club will have their annual Christmas luncheon at noon Wednesday in the Orchard Park Country Club, 4777 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park.

• • •

NETWORKING – Business women from several organizations will come together for a holiday party hosted by the Buffalo Niagara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 500 Pearl St.

Invited are members of Buffalo Boss Babes, the American Business Women’s Association Western New York Chapter, the Canisius Women’s Business Center and the Buffalo Niagara Chapter of NYS Women Inc.

Cost is $40, $35 for NAWBO members. The evening will include massage, henna painting, astrology readings and holiday fashions. Register at nawbowny.org.

• • •

YULETIDE SWING – Seasonal jazz favorites will be offered as the Women’s Society of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo presents members of the Colored Musicians Club at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the church sanctuary, 695 Elmwood Ave. The group led by George Scott will feature vocalist Melissa Kate. Cost is $5 at the door.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Kathleen Ganz, Joe Head, Richard Lipsitz Jr., Jim Williams, Meghan Tomasello, Cassandra Tabor, Desiree Parker, Rachael Moll, Jerry Napier, Patrick Murphy, Joe Nowak, William Rauch, Michael Sasiadek, Evan Sasiadek, Timmy Meegan, Olivia Gehrke, Tom McKenna, Mary Siuta, Marge Ziebarth, Jill Szczesny, Susan Schroeder, Mike Hooley Sr. and Marge May.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.