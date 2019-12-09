PAJAK, Patricia A.

PAJAK - Patricia A. Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 8, 2019, beloved companion of the late Salvatore S. Cosentino; devoted mother of Samuel J. Cosentino; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (nee Tomaka) Pajak; dear sister of Joseph Pajak, Anne Marie (Frank Kameck) Pajak, John (Cindy) Pajak and the late Barbara (late Frank) Sarick; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship Site), 1901 South Park Ave., South Buffalo, on Wednesday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble in church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com