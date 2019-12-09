My View: Visit to Anne Frank House an emotional experience

By Tom Graham

In planning a recent trip to Amsterdam, Netherlands, I felt compelled to go to the Anne Frank House.

Anne Frank was the German-born diarist and World War II Holocaust victim whose work, "The Diary of a Young Girl," has been translated into 67 languages, and is second to the Bible as the most read nonfiction book in history.

A quote from Anne’s diary: “In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.”

In 1933, when Hitler became chancellor of Germany, the Jewish Frank family immediately realized that it was time to flee Germany. They moved to Amsterdam.

In 1940, the Dutch surrendered to the Germans, marking the beginning of the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. Anne was 13 years old in 1942, when her older sister Margot received a summons to report to a Nazi work camp in Germany. The Frank family of four, along with four other Jews, went into hiding in a secret annex in the back of Otto Frank’s company. They were in hiding for over two years, never going outside and living on rations for three people.

My visit to the actual rooms in the secret annex was very emotional. I felt I entered a sacred space and had a profound sense of sadness. There was a hushed reverent silence by all as we climbed the annex steps, behind the secret entry hinged bookcase.

To be in Amsterdam’s Dam Square, where in 1945 German soldiers fired machine guns into a large crowd gathered to celebrate the end of the war, killing more than 30 people, I felt overwhelming empathy.

The Frank family knew about the Nazis systematically sending all Jews to concentration camps and state-sponsored genocide.

For Anne Frank’s 13th birthday she received a diary and pen from her father.

Her last diary entry, at age 15, was made in August 1944, when they were betrayed by a Nazi informer.

With fear of being sent to a Nazi concentration camp, Anne wrote: “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”

The Franks were found and sent to separate concentration camps. Anne and her sister, Margot, both came down with typhus; they were starved and suffered terribly in the early spring of 1945. They died within a day of each other in March 1945, only a few weeks before British soldiers liberated the German Bergen-Belsen concentration camp where they were held. Anne’s mother, Edith, died of starvation in the Auschwitz camp. Otto Frank was the only family member to survive the Holocaust.

After the war, Otto returned to Amsterdam, where he found his daughter’s diary and later published it as "The Diary of a Young Girl," its original title.

In addition to the 6 million Jews who died in the Holocaust, the Nazis targeted and killed other groups, because of their perceived racial and biological inferiority. Other groups were persecuted on political, ideological and behavioral grounds including homosexuals.

Anti-Semitism, white supremacy and racism in all its ugly forms, must be condemned and stopped in its early stages before it can spread like a fast-growing cancer.

For all its passages of despair, Frank's diary is essentially a story of faith, hope and love in the face of hate. "It's utterly impossible for me to build my life on a foundation of chaos, suffering and death" she wrote in July 1944.

Tom Graham, of East Aurora, traveled to the Netherlands, Belgium and France this fall.