MARKEL, Phyllis M. (Ratajczak)

MARKEL - Phyllis M. (nee Ratajczak)

December 7, 2019, dear mother of Holly (Robert) Murtiff, James (Tricia) Markel and Thomas Markel; sister of Kathleen (Vincent) Markel and the late James Markel; survived by beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service at St. Matthew's Cemetery Chapel, 180 Old French Rd., West Seneca, on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd.) Cheektowaga, on Tuesday 5-8 PM.