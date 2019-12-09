MANN, Brian U.

MANN - Brian U. Of Medina, MN, formerly of South Buffalo, passed away peacefully at the age of 81, on December 5, 2019, at his home in Minnesota, beloved husband of the late Karen (nee O'Connor) Mann; devoted father of Brian Mann and Kati (Robert) Piorkowski; cherished grandfather of Emma and Evan Piorkowski and Avery Mann. Loving son of the late Ferdinand and Katherine Mann; dear twin brother of Barbara Lamond and the late Patricia, Katherine, Micheal, Andrew and Jerry; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Friday (December 13th) from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Teresa Church, 1974 Seneca St., South Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Brian was a Bishop Timon High School graduate of 1956. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957-1960, with his lifelong friend, Dan Cotter, of West Seneca. Brian worked as a Store Manager, Regional Operations Manager and District Manager for Zayre's and Target stores. In Brian's work career, he was most proud of his legacy of talent he helped play a part in. He loved to play golf, visit with family and spend time with his friends in the Villages. Memorials may be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com