Letter: Turning on headlights can save someone’s life

I’m on the road every day and I cannot believe the many cars without headlights on that I see, be it a snowy day, a rainy day or at dusk.

It’s been a law for a very long time that says if wipers go on, then headlights must go on. I know that many cars have headlights that go on automatically and many cars don’t.

I would like every driver to watch oncoming traffic and see for themselves that difference it is with headlights on and without headlights on. Depending on the color, some cars seem almost invisible without headlights on.

Put your headlights on when driving to help you see the road better and to help other drivers see you better.

Put your headlights on to help save lives.

Dennis Nagel

Alden