Letter: Scharfenberger represents true hope for church healing

Newly appointed Apostolic Administrator Bishop Scharfenberger certainly hit the right cords and tone during his extended news conference last Wednesday.

It was refreshing to hear a member of the church hierarchy speak candidly and openly about what he sees his mission to be here in the vast Catholic wasteland called the Diocese of Buffalo.

There seemed to be a genuine desire on his part to reach out to those disenfranchised from the faith either via abuse by pedophile priests or by the magnitude of the cover-up. Hopefully he can begin the much-needed healing process so lacking in the former bishop’s words and actions.

Even in his departing resignation statement the former bishop exhibits the same condescension and arrogance that marked his term here as bishop. Once again his hollow words indicate absolutely no compassion for the victims and only extols his efforts.

Those feeble efforts are reason we will now at some point have a new bishop. One who understands the church is made of its people and not its hierarchy.

Bishop Scharfenberger is a step in the right direction. All of the diocese of Buffalo breathed a sigh of relief.

Gary Rog

Hamburg