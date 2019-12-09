Letter: Our nation is much better than officeholder’s conduct

A president who uses foul language, makes fun of others and lies and makes up and narrates false information … we’re better than this.

A Republican Congress that not only ignores these traits, but seems to have inherited them … we’re better than this. Men who once were honorable, but now have given up their principles for their seats in Congress … we’re better than this.

What have we become? Where are we headed? I worry for my country and everything I hold dear about it.

I along with many of my old friends have lived through many presidents and many wars and we never thought we would see our country under the rule of this president who acts more like a king than a president, and so far with his backing, is getting away with it.

Connie Rudes

East Amherst