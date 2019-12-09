Letter: House Dems should stop impeachment process, now

The Democratic House leaders, who have been rushing to impeach President Trump, from day one, ought to research the subject matter, no further than the (Bill) Clinton impeachment episode, to ascertain the pros and cons of a Trump impeachment.

A Clinton win shattered the Republican pride, who ended up shooting themselves in the foot later on.

The Democratic House majority is likely to commit the identical blunder, while attempting to impeach Trump, hoping for a miracle, from out of the bloom, which is unlikely under the present circumstances, when the die-hard Republican Trump supporters, Senate majority, will accept nothing less than a Trump victory.

The House Democrats are better off not impeaching Trump, under the present circumstances. First and foremost, the accusations against Trump are yet to be proven, worthy of presidential impeachment.

Secondly, that alone would not suffice to carry on in the next final round of the impeachment process, where Senate Democrats are in the minority. The Democratic impeachment of Trump in the House, under the shadow of the Clinton impeachment, has nothing to gain.

Trump’s political adversaries have a better choice to silence the hawkish president in the upcoming 2020 presidential election, which is just around the corner. Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot this time.

Henry Crasta

Tonawanda