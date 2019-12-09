Letter: America must decide when enough is enough

Beyond what point will the American public decide they’ve had enough? It wasn’t when Donald Trump was elected president with assistance from Russia?

Or when he authorized the detention and deportation of families risking everything to come to this country for a better life? Separating children from their parents, many never reunited? Proposing a wall across the southern United States to keep the “others” out then taking funds earmarked for our military’s modernization projects to pay for it?

How about willfully disregarding settled climate science then pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord? Weakening or overturning many environmental protections? Wanting to exploit our national parks through drilling and mining? Or attempting to weaken or kill social programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the food stamp program and others?

Is it acceptable that his single legislative success, the tax reform plan, primarily benefits millionaires, billionaires and corporations while the middle class and working poor lose buying power?

Verbally abusing, firing or causing the resignation of anyone not swearing total loyalty to him? Surrounding himself with sycophants more than willing to spread his lies and propaganda? Calling the press “the enemy of the people” while cozying up to any autocrat or dictator for a photo-op? It’s OK that he’s damaged our world standing? Belittled and betrayed the trust of our allies?

Do we ignore the profits he, his family and businesses have enjoyed through his presidency at taxpayer expense? The attempted bribery of a foreign leader to better his chances of re-election and his obstruction and meddling in a congressional inquiry of that very bribery with the acquiescence of spineless lawmakers terrified of his tweets?

Is it not enough that he has pardoned a convicted war criminal? Encouraged racial division and white nationalism? Packed the Supreme and federal courts with rubber stamp judges?

Enough is enough! The list goes on. Will our democracy?

Mark Hardy

Tonawanda