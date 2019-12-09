Lady Antebellum headlines lineup for 2020 Taste of Country

Grammy Award-winning trio Lady Antebellum will headline WYRK's Toyota Taste of Country concert in 2020, the Buffalo country radio station announced Monday morning.

The 21st version of the very popular annual downtown concert will again be held at Sahlen Field on June 12, 2020. Last year's event sold out with a crowd of 26,000.

Joining Lady Antebellum will be Jake Owen, Midland and Maddie & Tae.

Tickets for the concert, billed by organizers as downtown Buffalo's largest single-day event, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 (there will be a special presale for WYRK mobile app users starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 12).

Lady Antebellum, which has won eight American Country Music Awards and had nine No. 1 singles, including "Need You Now," released its eighth studio album, "Ocean" on Nov. 15.

Energetic singer-songwriter Owen has eight No. 1 singles, including “Barefoot Blue Jean Night.” Midland, a trio that formed in 2016, was nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for the twice-platinum “Drinkin’ Problem.” The duo Maddie & Tae had a No. 1 in 2014 with its debut single “Girl In a Country Song” and opened Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty” Tour in 2019.

The show will be opened by Taste of Country Riser Competition winner Fuzzy and the Rustbelts, which beat five other local acts in the TOC Riser competition at the Bear's Den at the Seneca Niagara Casino.