KURYAK, Andrea L. (Hancock)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest December 7, 2019, beloved wife of Joseph P. Kuryak; devoted mother of Candice Lorek and Kristina; cherished grandmother of Hayden, Kaylee, Alexis and Elijah; loving daughter of the late Lois Hancock; dear sister of Andrew Hancock. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-7 PM, for a gathering in Andrea's memory. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com