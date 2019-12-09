KOSINSKI, Gregory E.

KOSINSKI - Gregory E. December 7, 2019, of West Seneca, NY, beloved husband of Noreen (nee Kowalski) Kosinski; dearest father of Jillian and Lindsay; special buddy of Harold; brother of Carol (late John) Kubiak and Barbara (Ronald) Wilcox; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, (two blocks south of William St.), Wednesday at 11 AM, and in Fourteen Holy Helpers R.C. Church at 11:30 AM. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 4 - 8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com