KOSECK - Roberta "Bobbi" (nee LoCurto)

December 7, 2019, of Elma, at age 75, beloved wife of Thomas Koseck; daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (nee Colaiuta) LoCurto; sister of Ronald (Maria DiPasquale) LoCurto; aunt of Ronald LoCurto, Jr.; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10 AM, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 6441 Seneca St., Springbrook. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com