Hamburg highway superintendent calls being stripped of take-home vehicle 'petty politics'

Hamburg Highway Superintendent Ted Casey said "petty politics" was behind a unanimous Town Board vote Monday that stripped him of the use of his highway department vehicle for 60 days.

"It's preposterous. It's ridiculous, and I'm not going to be stopped from doing the job I was elected to do," Casey said in a telephone interview with The Buffalo News after Monday's Town Board meeting.

Casey said the board action follows an early November incident in which he took home a town highway department vehicle, which Casey insisted is allowed under a review of a state comptroller's office interpretation of elected town highway superintendents' use of town highway department vehicles, by the Hamburg deputy town attorney's office.

"This is all over me having, admittedly, taken that vehicle to a movie, which is 6.2 miles from my house to the Orchard Park Regal Cinema after having worked 10 or 12 hours on a Saturday in the office, doing what I was elected to do," Casey said.

He said that, while the Town Board's intention may have been to punish him, "it actually is a detriment to the community."

"I'm on call 24 hours, seven days a week to respond and be able to respond to a myriad of emergencies associated with the road," Casey said.

He also noted that his duties will be even more critical as the winter season kicks into high gear.

Casey said he plans to file an Article 78 to challenge the Town Board's resolution, which he called illegal.

"This is petty politics, petty politics over 6.2 miles," Casey said.