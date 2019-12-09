GEORGE, Wilbur L.

GEORGE - Wilbur L. Age 86, of Newfane, NY, passed away suddenly from an automobile accident. He was born in Baltimore, MD, on August 6, 1933, husband of the late Shirley (nee Read) George; survived by his loving children, Kim George, Victoria George, Steven George, Sherrie (Douglas) Gemza, Laura (George) Cowman and Gary George; brother of Bonnie Ferguson and the late Charles George; also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held in Newfane, NY, on December 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the charity of your choice are appreciated. We will always carry your memory in our hearts'.