Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defender Josh Bynes during the first quarter at New Era Field on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at New Era Field on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker celebrates his field goal against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at New Era Field on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks for a receiver against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at New Era Field on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills lineman Cody Ford blocks against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at New Era Field on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defender Jerry Hughes sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the first quarter at New Era Field on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Doug Flutie get the crowd fired up prior to the Bills playing the Baltimore Ravens at New Era Field on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws in pregame warmups at New Era Field on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The cleats of Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander prior to playing the Baltimore Ravens at New Era Field on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Santa looks for his seat prior to the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens at New Era Field on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at New Era Field, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills receiver COle Beasley runs after a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at New Era Field.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defender Shaq Lawson pressures Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the second quarter at New Era Field.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushes against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a touchdown pass to Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (86) in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a touchdown pass to Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (86) in the second quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens receiver Hayden Hurst scores against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at New Era Field, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort (58) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens defender Marcus Peters chugs a beer in the stands after breaking up a Buffalo Bills pass during the fourth quarter at New Era Field, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley scores against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at New Era Field, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills receiver Dawson Knox makes a one handed catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at New Era Field, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at New Era Field, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary cannot make a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at New Era Field, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws under pressure to Cole Beasley against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at New Era Field, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is hit by Baltimore Ravens defender Jaylon Ferguson during the fourth quarter at New Era Field, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at New Era Field, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen pulls away from Baltimore Ravens defender Chuck Clark during the fourth quarter at New Era Field, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens receiver Hayden Hurst scores against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at New Era Field, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens middle linebacker Josh Bynes (57) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) makes a catch on Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) knocks the arm of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) as Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) pressures in the third quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by Baltimore Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort (58) and Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) in the fourth quarter at New Era Field.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott was screaming at the refs from the sidelines in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gets help from Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott getting off the ground after he was pressured into throwing an incomplete pass by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (45) in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) gets tripped up by Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) in the third quarter
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) knocks the arm of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) as Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) pressures in the third quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a field goal in the first quarter at New Era Field .
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) signs autographs at the end of the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) limps off the field after fumbling the ball in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles up the middle and avoids a sack from Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) rushes for a first down again Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (86) makes a touchdown catch in the first quarter at New Era Field Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) finds a hole in the first quarter at New Era Field Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Referee Shawn Smith separates Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) and Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Marshal Yanda (73) in the first quarter at New Era Field Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) chases Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the first quarter at New Era Field Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson (29) tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead (83) in the first quarter at New Era Field Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is brought down by Baltimore Ravens middle linebacker Josh Bynes (57) in the first quarter at New Era Field Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) puts a move on Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) in the first quarter at New Era Field Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) gets past Baltimore Ravens middle linebacker Josh Bynes (57) in the first quarter at New Era Field Sunday, December 8, 2019. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst (81) in the first quarter at New Era Field Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Corey Liuget (94) and Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) tackle Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the first quarter at New Era Field Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the first quarter at New Era Field Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens middle linebacker Josh Bynes (57) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first quarter at New Era Field Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) makes a run in the second quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce (97) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) makes a catch on Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) in the second quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) and Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) pressure Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead (83) celebrates his touchdown in the third quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) gets tripped up by Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) in the third quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) makes a throw to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster (16) in the third quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) makes a catch on Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) in the fourth quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (45) in the fourth quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by Baltimore Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort (58) and Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) in the fourth quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) in the fourth quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) makes a catch for the two point conversion in the fourth quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates the two point conversion catch with Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) in the fourth quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) is brought down hard by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce (97) in the fourth quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) late in the fourth quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Share this article