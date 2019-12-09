Tom Bialaszewski has picked out the perfect Christmas present for his 4-year-old son, Knox. It’s a replica jersey of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox. Chances are good he’ll be the only kid in Italy who finds one of those under the tree.

“He’ll think it’s the greatest thing in the world,” Bialaszewski says by phone from Milan, “that he got a Bills jersey with his name on it.”

The Bills are young Knox’s second-favorite sports team, after Pallacanestro Olimpia Milano, a basketball team in the LBA — Italy’s version of the NBA — where his father is the top assistant under coach Ettore Messina, a legend of European basketball.

Milan is a long way from Dunkirk, Bialaszewski’s hometown. In the golden summers of his youth, he used to see his favorite Bills at SUNY Fredonia when the Bills held training camps there.

“I vividly remember running after Thurman Thomas and Bruce Smith and Doug Flutie, asking for autographs,” Bialaszewski says. “And then that ended up being my school. So I’d be in those classrooms and dining halls and remember seeing the Bills there.”

This is Bialaszewski’s first season in Milan coaching under Messina, who is regarded among history’s greatest European basketball coaches. Marc Stein, NBA writer for The New York Times, calls Messina “the Popovich of Europe.”

Messina has coached four EuroLeague champions over the years and is a member of the Italia Basket Hall of Fame. He was an assistant to San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, winner of five NBA championships, for the five seasons before this one.

“I was lucky enough to serve with the best of them all,” Messina said at a news conference when he signed with Olimpia Milano to be its coach and president of basketball operations.

When Popovich’s wife died in 2018, Messina filled in as the Spurs’ head coach for two games during the NBA playoffs. Being the top assistant of a basketball team is a little like being an understudy for a Broadway show: You never know when you’ll have to step into a starring role.

Late last month Bialaszewski got a call from Messina, who was sick with the flu. Messina told Bialaszewski he’d have to coach that night against Dinamo Sassari, a rival team that knocked Olimpia Milano out of the playoffs last season.

Milano beat Sassari 90-78 on Nov. 24, so Bialaszewski is 1-0 as head coach.

“Well, it sure beats 0-1,” he says, laughing. “It was a raucous crowd and a great atmosphere.”

Bialaszewski, 37, began his basketball coaching career with the JV girls’ team at Dunkirk High School while he was still a student at SUNY Fredonia. That’s when he decided he wanted to be a coach, not a teacher, which is what he’d gone to Fredonia for originally.

Bialaszewski enrolled at the University of Louisville to earn his master’s in sports administration and offered to be a volunteer coach for the women’s team. From there he broke into the big leagues as a video intern with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then he was assistant video coordinator with the Sacramento Kings — a most fortunate stop, as he met his wife Keitha in Sacramento.

He was an assistant coach with the Reno Bighorns of the NBA’s G League and then a regional advance scout for several NBA teams — and began five seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012, first as video coordinator and then as a game planner and finally as assistant coach.

That’s where he met Messina, who was a consultant with the Lakers in Bialaszewski’s first season there.

“We stayed in touch over the years,” Bialaszewski says. “It grew organically over time. When he came to the Spurs we saw each other more.”

Bialaszewski left the Lakers in 2016 and then spent three years in Australia as head coach and technical director of the NBA Global Academy. And when Messina took the job in Milan, he asked Bialaszewski to join him.

Serving as an apprentice to Messina could lead to bigger things. Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder says his time coaching with Messina for CSKA Moscow prepared him to be a head coach in the NBA.

All that is for another time. Bialaszewski is enjoying life in Milan. He says it is a great experience for him and his wife — and for Knox and Calvin, who is 21 months old.

“Other than Niagara Falls (Ont.) and Toronto, I had never left the country until I was 32,” Bialaszewski says. “Now I have been everywhere for free, paid for by basketball in some way, shape or form. So the overarching thing I wanted for my children is to have a cultural experience. We love living here.”

And the way the world works now, he can live abroad and never miss a Bills game. He streams the games wherever he is — in airports, on team buses or (rarely) at home. He watched the Bills-Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day — “Thanksgiving isn’t a thing here” — while on a trip to Athens.

“I watch so much basketball that football is a nice release for me,” Bialaszewski says. “It’s my ‘me time.’ I follow everything about the Bills. I read the articles, listen to the podcasts. I like to be in the know.”