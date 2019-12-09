Prosecutors try to disqualify noted defense lawyer in mob case

When former federal agent Joseph Bongiovanni found himself facing criminal charges, he turned to one of Buffalo's premier defense lawyers: Paul J. Cambria Jr.

Now, the government wants Cambria off the case.

On Monday, during a brief court appearance, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Tripi argued that the prominent attorney suffers from a conflict of interest because he once represented one of Bongiovanni's co-conspirators.

Tripi also told U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer that one of Cambria's law partners represents other potential witnesses in the case.

Cambria promised to fight the government's effort and suggested there is another motivation behind the campaign to remove him.

"I think it's part of a strategy to get rid of the more experienced defense attorneys," he said Monday.

Cambria said his law firm adopted a "shield" to ensure that no information from previous clients is shared with his current client.

He said the government relies on shields all the time when former prosecutors who enter private practice find themselves in potential conflicts.

At the root of Bongiovanni's prosecution is the allegation that the former Drug Enforcement Administration agent took $250,000 in bribes from drug dealers who he believed had ties to the local Mafia.

In return, prosecutors allege, he provided information on drug investigations and the identity of cooperating sources.

Investigated by Homeland Security, the FBI and the Justice Department's Inspector General Office, Bongiovanni is charged with conspiracy to defraud the federal government, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, obstruction of justice, making false statements to a federal agency and taking a bribe as a public official.

The drug conspiracy charge carries a maximum possible sentence of up to life in prison, while the maximum possible sentences for the remaining counts range from five years to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Bongiovanni's criminal conduct lasted more than a decade and included the sale and use of cocaine.

Bongiovanni, 55, of the Town of Tonawanda, has pleaded not guilty.