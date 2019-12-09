CWIKLINSKI, James D., Sr.

CWIKLINSKI - James D., Sr. December 6, 2019, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved husband of Carol (nee Pokorski) Cwiklinski; dearest father of Jennifer, James Jr., Heather, Valerie (Nick) Butera and Angela; loving grandfather of Cherie, Shelby, Geno, Katie, Chloe and Angelo; brother of Gregory (Rita) Cwiklinski; brother-in-law of Steve (Lynne) Pokorski. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, (two blocks south of William St.), on Wednesday from 4-8 PM (Prayer Service at 7:30 PM). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. Jim was a former 40 year employee at CSX, U.S. Navy veteran and past member of St. Josaphat Church Holy Name Society. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com