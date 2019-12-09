Christmas comes early for Buffalo PAL with $30,000 grant

The Police Athletic League of Buffalo received an early holiday gift. The Rite Aid Foundation donated $30,000 to PAL, a recipient in the second cycle of 2019 Rite Aid KidCents Regional Grants.

The funds will help expand the PAL Healthy Youth Initiative, a free program that focuses on athletic and sports clinics, fitness programs, culinary arts and nutrition to youth aged 5 to 18 living in some of Buffalo's most vulnerable neighborhoods, said Mayor Byron W. Brown in a written statement.

Diane Kuciel, president of Variety: The Children's Charity of Buffalo and Western NY, helped secure the $30,000 grant and presented a ceremonial check to PAL Director Nekia Kemp on Monday in the mayor's office.

"The Rite Aid Foundation is committed to being a caring neighbor and making meaningful differences for the children and families who live in the communities we serve," said foundation director Tracy Henderson in a written statement.

To learn more about PAL programs, visit buffalopal.com or call 851-4615.