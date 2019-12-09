CHARLESWORTH, Thomas V.

CHARLESWORTH - Thomas V. Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 7, 2019, loving son of the late Arthur E. and Ethel Charlesworth; dear brother of Robert D. (Barbara) Charlesworth, Sr. Nancy Charlesworth s.s.m.n., M. Suzanne Sill and the late Arthur (late Jean) Charlesworth and the late Donald T. Charlesworth; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at SS. Peter and Paul R.C. Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, on Thursday morning at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com