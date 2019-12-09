CELANO, Lee R.

CELANO - Lee R. Led into heaven by a host of Angels on December 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 45 years to Joie (nee Sciandra); devoted dad of Julie Celano and Nicole Vacanti, cherished papa of eight grandchildren; loving son of the late Joseph and Lucy Celano; dear brother of David (Annie) Celano and Joanna (Thad) Boron, and survived by loving nieces and nephews. Lee was a proud and talented craftsmen for Kittinger Furniture for over 18 years. Service details to be announced at www.lombardofuneralhome.com