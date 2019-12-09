Jimmy Goodrich, Rick Glaser to enter state boxing hall; Kreps loses at trials

Buffalo’s Jimmy Goodrich, who was a world lightweight champion briefly in the 1920s, and Town of Tonawanda native Rick Glaser, outspoken promoter, manager and matchmaker, will be inducted along with 26 other fight game figures into the New York Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020.

James Edward Moran was born in Scranton, Pa., in 1900 and moved to Buffalo with his mother at age 16. He started boxing in local “smokers” under the name Goodrich, which was his stepfather’s last name.

Goodrich turned professional at 18. His documented ring record was 118-52-23 in 193 bouts. He was never knocked out. He won a tournament in 1925 to determine the successor to lightweight champion Benny Leonard, but lost the title less than six months later to Rocky Kansas at the Buffalo Broadway Auditorium. Goodrich retired from boxing in 1930 but was a boxing and wrestling referee and ran a cocktail lounge in Snyder and a hotel in Angola before retiring to Florida in 1960. He died there in 1982 at age 82.

A 1976 Kenmore West High School graduate, Glaser didn’t get involved in boxing until 1991 and became a promoter, matchmaker, agent, adviser and sponsor.

“I believe my knowledge of the fight game is uncanny,” Glaser said. “You have the Don Kings and Bob Arums who know the business, and the trainers who know the sport. I know both.”

Glaser now lives in East Amherst.

The NY Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are held in April at Russo’s on the Bay in Howard Beach.

Kreps loses trials bout

Iyana Verduzco, an 18-year-old southpaw from Los Angeles, avenged her loss last month to Mikiah Kreps with a major decision in three rounds in their featherweight bout at the 2020 Olympics U.S. Boxing Trials in Lake Charles, La.

Kreps, 23, defeated Verduzco in a walkover in Oxnard, Calif., last month. It was only the second defeat in the California teen’s amateur boxing career.

Kreps is the No. 3 seed in the trials, won the bronze at the 2019 World Championships. Verduzco was the gold medal winner in the Youth World Championships.

Kreps will move to the consolation bracket of the 125-pound (57 kg.) division against an opponent to be determined.