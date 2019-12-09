Morganne Dee's two goals help LID hand Williamsville first girls hockey loss

Even after winning its first six games, Williamsville is not going to run away with the WNY Girls Varsity Ice Hockey regular season championship after all.

LID (Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew) handed the defending Section VI and state champions their first loss, 4-2, on Monday at the Riverside Rink.

Morganne Dee scored two goals, Jersey Phillips had a goal and an assist and Amanda Cole had a single goal for the winners. Sophomore Dylan Gorski made 19 saves in goal for LID (4-0-0-1), which has an overtime loss to Monsignor Martin on its record.

Jenna Cavalieri and Fed points leader Emma Roland scored for Williamsville (6-1-0-0), which owns a one-point lead over Monsignor Martin in the Fed standings.

Abby Marion scored her first varsity goal and Lara Beecher had three goals and an assist in Monsignor Martin’s 8-0 win over the NiCo Lady Warriors at Hyde Park. Riley Malicki, Mia Boyd, Caleigh Pfalzer and Haylee Luderman had goals for Monsignor Martin (5-1-0-1).

HEWS (Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca) won for the first time, defeating CASH (Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home) 4-1 at the West Seneca Town Rink. Grace Miller, Olivia Wade, Morgan Jozwiak and Riley Andzel scored for HEWS (1-4-1). Freshman Isabella Zivis had the lone goal for CASH (1-5-0).

Legends off to 3-0 start

With a deep and experienced team, Lancaster is off to a 3-0 start under coach John Otto. The Legends scored a 56-40 nonleague victory over visiting Lockport.

“We’re very deep and we play fast,” said Otto, whose team suffered six losses by three points or less in a 3-9 ECIC I campaign in 2018-19. "Our record was deceiving. We have a good mix of young guys with a lot of quality time and older guys who give us good leadership.”

Lancaster will get a good test on Thursday when perennially tough Jamestown comes to town.

Sophomore center Joe Harrington, 6-foot-4, led the win with 20 points. Junior Jackson Jerebko offers additional inside play. Senior co-captains Gianluca Fulciniti and Trevor Reformat, juniors Jason Mansell and Dominic Fulciniti are other key players on a team that goes 9-10 deep and likes to use defensive pressure from end line to end line.

Elsewhere, City Honors, the Yale Cup League II regular-season champion in 2018-19, scored a 63-26 victory over Buffalo Arts in a nonleague game. Jeremiah Chapman had 13 points and Kevion Taylor 12 to lead the Centaurs.

Anthony Mack made four 3-pointers among his 21 points and registered 10 assists in South Park’s 64-37 victory at Medina, the defending Niagara-Orleans League champion. Junior Davon White had 13 points and Lenny Cruz added 10 for the Sparks. Junior forward Jayson Armsted had 10 rebounds in the victory.

Tyler Chinn led the way with 11 points for the Mustangs, who lost for the first time.

Green leads Sparks girls

South Park junior Daniyah Green played just two quarters but that was enough to score 26 points and collect 10 steals in a 48-20 Canisius Cup girls basketball victory over International Prep at Grover in Buffalo Public Schools play. Green, honorable mention all-league as a sophomore, is team captain of the Sparks. Aaliyah Mercado had 14 points for I-Prep.

Haley Tyburski scored 21 points and Allie Petschke 17 and Grace Pastuszynski passed off for nine assists as Alden opened its ECIC IV schedule with a 52-37 triumph over visiting Tonawanda. Hanna Hamill led the losing Warriors with 14 points.

Kaylee Krysztof, with 28 points, powered Depew to a 53-23 nonleague victory over JFK. Jenna Kaczmarek had 10 rebounds for the Wildcats, who won their second straight to start the season.

Hockey shootout at Dwyer

Williamsville South and Lew-Port, both of which came into the game undefeated, staged a wild offensive show at Niagara University’s Dwyer Arena with the Billies (2-0) coming out on top, 9-6, in Division 4 WNY Fed boys hockey.

South led 3-2 after the opening period and 7-6 after two.

Liam Wicks scored three times and assisted on a fourth goal for South. Michael Szymanowski had a goal and three assists, Ben Carey scored twice and Grayson Gare had a goal and two assists for the Billies. Leonard Higgins, Connor Browne and Christian Williams had goals for South while Ryan McDonald made the scoresheet with a pair of assists.

Depew scored it second win in its first season in Division 4 of the Hockey Federation, defeating Kenmore West, 4-1, at the LECOM Harborcenter. Tyler Connors scored twice for the Wildcats.

Grand Island (3-0) downed West Seneca East, 9-0. The Vikings’ Tyler Hunt had a five-point game with two goals and three assists, and Stephen Leone scored his first varsity goal for GI. Robert Currie made 16 saves for the shutout.

Colleary picks Butler

Kayleigh “K.C.” Colleary, a junior at Sacred Heart, announced her commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Butler University in Indianapolis. Her decision was announced on the Sacred Heart lacrosse Twitter page. Colleary was a first team All-Catholic last spring.