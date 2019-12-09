UB running back Dylan McDuffie faces felony charges after domestic violence arrest

Dylan McDuffie, a redshirt freshman running back on the University at Buffalo football team, faces two felony charges and a misdemeanor charge stemming from an arrest over the weekend relating to a domestic violence incident.

UB police confirmed Monday that McDuffie, a Sweet Home graduate, was arrested Saturday and faces felony charges of strangulation in the second degree (a class D felony), grand larceny in the fourth degree (a Class E felony) and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

The school announced Sunday that McDuffie has been suspended indefinitely from the football team, pending the results of a police investigation.

UB police said the alleged victim did not require medical treatment or go to a hospital. UB police, however, did not release a police report, citing that the investigation remains open.

In a release, the university said the alleged victim is not a student at the university and the individual’s identity is being withheld by the university for her privacy and safety.

McDuffie is scheduled to appear in Amherst Town Court on Thursday.

McDuffie did not respond to a direct message from The News.

The UB athletic department has a process for addressing violations of student-athlete policies. UB said it was not commenting on McDuffie’s status as a student at UB because of federal privacy laws. McDuffie was listed as a student in UB’s university directory Monday.

McDuffie appeared in 10 games this season with 151 yards on 23 carries. He redshirted in his first season at Buffalo and appeared in four games.

He played at St. Francis and Sweet Home during his high school career and rushed for 4,261 yards with 54 touchdowns. He was named second-team All-Western New York as a junior at St. Francis after running for 1,255 yards and 14 touchdowns and was named honorable mention All-WNY as a senior at Sweet Home after running for 840 yards and 11 touchdowns over six games.

UB plays Charlotte in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 in Nassau.