Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of the Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. He is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks.

Josh Allen was much less efficient passing the football Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. In the excitement of playing at home against NFL MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, Allen was erratic and perhaps a little too excited, which led to a lack of discipline within reading his progressions.

Allen completed just 17 passes in 39 attempts for a completion percentage of 43%, his lowest percentage of the season and well less than his seasonal standard of 61.5%. He threw for 146 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for a season-low 9 yards on two attempts.

The Ravens came to Orchard Park with a game plan to pressure Allen, and they did just that. Allen completed 29% (7 of 24) of his passes against the Ravens' 30 blitzes. If the Ravens were not blitzing, they came with a hard pass rush that kept Allen from being comfortable in the pocket as he completed 1 of 16 attempts under duress.

In the Bills' four losses, Allen’s average completion percentage has been 47.7% (46.6% vs New England, 47.1% vs Eagles, 53.7% vs Browns, and 43% vs Ravens). Allen’s average completion percentage in nine wins is 66.5%.

The 60% benchmark has long been a measure of success for quarterbacks and there has been a correlation this season between the Bills winning football games and a completion percentage of 60% or higher.

First Quarter

Play selection: 13 plays – seven passes, four runs, two sacks.

Allen: 1 of 7 passing for 10 yards. No carries.

QB Performance Grade: 54%.

Score: Ravens, 3-0.

Allen’s shaky start was demonstrated on the third play of the game on third-and-4.

Brown is running a post across the field from Allen’s left to right and has Marlon Humphrey beat if the ball is thrown correctly. In man-to-man coverage, Brown’s post should continue across the field into open space, but Allen is feeling the pressure and throws the post on a higher, thinner angle misjudging the pattern and perhaps the coverage. Brown was open, and if anticipated properly, might have scored on the play.

On the next series, on third-and-12 from the Bills’ 9-yard line, Allen again overthrows an open Robert Foster.

Allen completed just 1 of 7 passing in the first quarter. He was often waiting for a bigger play to occur rather than taking underneath routes that were clearly open like this play on first-and-10. Devin Singletary, Isaiah McKenzie and Dawson Knox are all open.

Allen appeared to be in the mindset of looking for huge plays rather than reading from the “bottom up” or short to deep. The benefits of bottom-up reads include getting rid of the football quickly, which in turn takes pressure off your offensive line. This also acts as an extension of the run game and stretches the field horizontally.

This picture indicates that Allen is ignoring three open players.

Second Quarter

Play selection: 22 plays – 10 passes, 10 runs, two sacks.

Allen: 7 of 10 passing for 29 yards. One carry for 2 yards rushing.

QB Performance Grade: 81%.

Score: Ravens, 10-6.

The Bills' first scoring drive of the game occurred on their first possession of the second quarter. Singletary had seven carries in the 10-play drive that resulted in a field goal. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll recognized the need to take the pressure off his quarterback by running the football. Allen threw one completion to Singletary on a swing route to his left. The result of the play was a 4-yard loss. Then, Allen nearly threw an interception on third-and-15, again attempting to make a heroic play forcing a dangerous throw to McKenzie at the front pylon.

The field goal cut the Ravens' lead to 10-3. Baltimore turned the ball over on a Jackson interception and the Bills had the ball on the Ravens’ 46 with an opportunity to tie the game. On the next play, Allen struggles to execute a run-pass-option and throws the football into double coverage. On this run-pass-option “RPO,” Allen is watching the unblocked player on the line of scrimmage. If that player rushes hard and can make the tackle on the called running play, Allen is supposed to quickly throw the slant route in the voided area. In this case, Allen appears to be surprised by the blitz and is unable to throw the slant. At this point, there is nothing more Allen could have done and the correct play would have been to throw the football away.

Following a defensive takeaway, it is critical to get a positive play. In this case, the RPO play is affected by a Baltimore blitz that seems to surprise Allen. Rather than protect the football and throw the ball away, he scrambles and rolls to his left to try to escape. At the last moment, he decides to make an ill-advised throw to Brown on a post route that was double covered. The ball was underthrown and even the two Raven defenders found it difficult to adjust to and could not make the interception.

During the same drive, five plays later, Allen was sacked on third-and-9 and subsequently injured his left foot on the play. As the game wore on and as the Ravens continued to blitz, Allen was either leaving the pocket early or watching the pass rush.

Here, Allen has a solid pocket but rather than keeping his eyes down field, he is looking down and at the rush. This is a common and difficult habit to break, particularly with a player as talented as Allen is at running the football. The Ravens are rushing with five players while the Bills are in a six-man protection. Allen needs to have his eyes focused on the coverage down the field in this well-defined and sufficiently protected pocket, as a quarterback cannot distribute the ball to his receivers by watching defensive linemen.

Just before halftime, as the Bills were driving on the Ravens’ 36, Allen takes an ill-timed sack. Allen is protected well and has Cole Beasley and McKenzie open underneath the coverage. Either completion advances the Bills an additional 5 to 10 yards. This demonstrates a quarterback trying too hard to make big plays instead of taking what the defense is giving. Allen’s unwillingness to patiently do his duty underneath the Ravens’ coverage cost the Bills an unnecessary sack. This unwise play by Allen and subsequent sack nearly cost Buffalo a field goal opportunity before halftime.

Third Quarter

Play selection: 15 plays – 10 passes, four runs, sack.

Allen: 3 of 10 passing for 50 yards.

QB Performance Grade: 86%.

Score: Ravens, 17-9.

The Bills gained three consecutive first downs on their first possession of the third quarter. Daboll utilized several wide receiver screens, including this one to McKenzie.

These types of plays require no reading or deciphering by the quarterback. They are simply turn-and-throw and are an extension of the running game. Daboll was trying to get Allen into a rhythm with easy, simple completions. It worked. On the next play, Allen found John Brown on a dig route.

This was a terrific throw by Allen, on time, on target and again a first down. The final play of the drive was yet another flawless throw to Knox.

This was one of four drops by Bills receivers in the third quarter. Allen should have been 7 of 10, but was instead just 3 of 10. His accuracy and anticipation was better than it had been in the first half.

Fourth Quarter

Play selection: 18 plays – 11 passes, six runs, sack.

Allen: 6 of 12 passing for 57 yards and a touchdown.

QB Performance Grade: 93%.

Score: Ravens, 24-17.

The Bills took over with 9:44 remaining and trailing 24-9. Following an easy completion on another wide receiver screen to McKenzie, Allen threw a strike down the right sideline to Knox.

Allen's throw was on time and on the money. As the Bills moved to the Ravens' 40-yard line in scoring position, Allen dropped back and fired the ball to Beasley, who was wide open 10 yards away, set up on a curl route right over the ball. Except the ball was thrown over Beasley's head.

CBS analyst Dan Fouts immediately made a comment that ultimately summed up Josh Allen’s performance on the day, “Too high, too hard and off target.” Beasley was not covered or even defended on the play, and Allen missed him 10 yards away.

Four plays later, Allen makes it up to Beasley with an impressive touchdown throw and two point conversion in which Beasley beats the man coverage. Allen gets the ball to Beasley with anticipation and accuracy to the outside, patiently reading the rub play.

He waits for Beasley to break to the flat underneath the congestion at the point of the triangle formation. Allen makes an accurate throw, early enough for Beasley to reach the ball over the goal line.

Amazingly, and in spite of a rough offensive performance, Allen and the Bills had one last opportunity to win the game. Allen led a 12-play drive that ended on a failed fourth-and-8 from the Ravens’ 16-yard line.

Conclusion

Overall QB Performance Grade: 78%

Allen did not appear to approach this game with the same mindset he executed in Dallas on Thanksgiving. The Ravens’ defense and pass rush were more imposing, but Allen had many opportunities to make quick throws that he seemingly neglected to utilize.

Short to deep reads and attacking defenses underneath takes discipline and patience. Deeper shots down the field are much lower completion percentage plays and missing these can lead to long situations on second and third downs. Allen fell victim to trying to gash the Ravens, rather than counter-punching with short, concise and open completions as he did in Dallas earlier in the season.

Much like a boxer, Allen was seemingly trying for a knockout punch rather than continuously work the body and using his jab.