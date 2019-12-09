Batavia humbug: Man accused of stealing gift cards from Christmas party

A Chautauqua County man was arrested early Saturday morning after he was accused of stealing gift cards from a Christmas party at a Batavia hotel, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Brian L. Crockett, 39, of the Village of Portland, was arrested on charges of petit larceny at 1:48 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Crockett allegedly stole gift cards with a total value of $225 from a Christmas party, then was apprehended in his hotel room with the stolen property in his possession.

Crockett was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Town of Batavia Court at 1 p.m. Dec. 19.