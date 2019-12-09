Another Voice: Elmwood Crossing shouldn't be permitted to skirt Green Code

By Undine Bistany and Linda Gellman

A growing number in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village have legitimate questions about the proposed Planned Unit Development for the Elmwood Crossing project and what it would allow to build on the 8-acre site.

The PUD circumvents 21 zoning code ordinances and was not fully presented until a month ago at the Nov. 5 Legislative Committee meeting.

The Planning Board’s review of the impact of this development was only released two days ago. We believe that the city must allow adequate time for the public to review these documents before the Common Council votes on the PUD.

Contrary to what the developers say, we are not obstructionists. We are pro-Green Code voters and taxpayers who have built and maintained this community as property owners, landlords and volunteers who created one of the biggest annual tourists draws, Garden Walk Buffalo, with its $4.5 million economic impact.

Concern for the commercial viability of Elmwood Avenue is significant as there is a 24% vacancy rate between West Utica and Bryant streets. Adding big-box stores on West Utica is not a cure. For one thing, e-commerce has upended traditional retailing. And the Green Code disallows large-scale stores for good reason. An urban strip mall with lots of parking in the middle of a stalwart, and now struggling, neighborhood will not alleviate the growing lack of vitality on Elmwood but will, in fact, exacerbate it.

Approval of the PUD will allow the following anywhere on the 8-acre site: big-box stores with their excessive nighttime signage and lighting at 13 times the allowable size; demolition of three historic homes that contribute to the Elmwood Village National Historic District; and a meager 10% of publicly accessible green space. Ironically, 90% of the project does not require the approval of the PUD but can be accomplished under the Green Code ordinances.

Yes, a Project Advisory Committee of well-connected and sympathetic neighbors met frequently. Conversely, there were two public presentations of the project with no audience discussions. Other neighbors concerned about the magnitude of the project hosted three public meetings with open discussion these past two years to rectify this egregious lack of true community outreach.

The final PUD was presented and published through the Common Council Legislative Committee’s online proceedings only a month ago, not two years ago, as city officials have claimed. Therefore, we deserve time to adequately consider all documents and discuss issues pertaining to this project. For these reasons, we oppose the PUD.

Undine Bistany is a member of the Lexington Avenue Block Club. Linda Gellman runs the Ashland Avenue Block Club.