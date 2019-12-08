ZIEZIULA, Robert A.

ZIEZIULA - Robert A. Entered in to rest December 4th, 2019. Beloved husband of Katherine A. (nee Kubik) Zieziula. Devoted father of Robert M. (Kimberly), Michael A. (Jeannine), Joyce M. and Jeffrey M. Zieziula (Kimberly Bykowicz). Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather. Loving son of the late Joseph and Genevieve Zieziula. Survived by two sisters and predeceased by two brothers and one sister. Also survived by nieces and nephews. "Goodnight Robert, I love you". Relatives and friends may visit The lombardo funeral home, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave, on Monday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com