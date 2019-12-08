ZEITLER, Joan E. (Dittmar)

Of Cowlesville, entered into rest December 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert J. Zeitler Jr.; devoted mother of Linda (Paul) Wisniewski, Debra (Timothy) Van Son, Vicky (Parker) Reed, William Zeitler, and the late Albert J. Zeitler III; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late William and Victoria Dittmar; dear sister of the late William, Donald, and Bruce Dittmar; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com