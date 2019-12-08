WOLFLEY, Connor B.

Wolfley - Connor B.

Of Hamburg, NY, suddenly December 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Dr. Amanda M. (nee Blackley) Wolfley; cherished father of Max and Calvin Wolfley; adored son of Kathy (Michael) Roll; dearest brother of Ashley (Brendon) Pantano, Jenna (Cody) Till, William Wolfley, Cullen Roll and Caroline Roll; grandson of Barbara (late William) Brogan; son-in-law of Dr. John and Randene Blackley; also survived by a large loving family and many dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday morning at 10 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com