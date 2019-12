WOJTASIK, Kevin R.

WOJTASIK - Kevin R. November 29, 2019 age 58. Loving son of Christine (nee Parzynski) and the late Richard; dear brother of Noreen; nephew of Richard Perry; also survived by cousins. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Saturday, December 14 at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com