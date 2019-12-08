WILLARD, Sharon L. (Jones)

December 6, 2019, age 72, beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Willard, Sr.; devoted mother of Ronald J., Jr. (Tyra) Willard, Daniel (Jill) Willard and the late Joseph Willard; dear step-mother of Sandra Preston, Lauri (Robb) Eberhard, and the late Terri (Tim) Asselstine; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; sister of the late Kathleen (survived by Tom) Kornowski, Jacqueline (Arnie) Cicco, Linda (Gerald) Boye, Deborah (Edward) Kornowski, Kenneth (late Darcy) Jones, and Lawrence (Janet) Jones; also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where a Funeral Service will be held 12:30 PM on Wednesday. Friends invited. Online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com