WHITEHEAD - Mary Elizabeth "Mary Beth"

Age 75, of Buckeye, Arizona, passed away on February 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Schweizer and Gertrude Raymond Schweizer. She is survived by her beloved husband, John "Jack" Whitehead and sons; Andrew (Tiffany) Whitehead, Matthew Whitehead, and Todd (Rebecca) Whitehead. The youngest of seven, Mary Beth is also survived by her brother Robert L. Schweizer (late Susan); and sister Kathryn Tiffany (Charles). Mary Beth was a kind, gentle and loving woman. She raised her three sons in suburban Buffalo, NY. She was a stay at home mom, frequently driving to and attending her children's sporting events. Mary Beth was a Eucharistic Minister in Williamsville, New York, as well as in Scottsdale, Arizona. She loved to play the card game "hand and foot". Mary Beth is already missed by those who were fortunate to know her. A Visitation and Rosary will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Surprise Funeral Care, 16063 W. Bell Road. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Saint Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 17111 W. Bell Road, Surprise, Arizona. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:45 PM at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery, 23015 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, Arizona. To sign the guestbook and to share your memories, and send condolences and well-wishes to the family, please visit, www.surprisefuneralcare.com.