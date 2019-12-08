WELLS, Raymond E.

WELLS - Raymond E. December 1, 2019, age 70, of Cuba, NY, formerly East Amherst, NY. Adoring husband of Bonny (nee Rauth) Wells and the late Linda (nee Dolan) Wells; loving father of Michael (Kristen) Wells, of Schoharie, NY (birth mother Lynn Muens), and Caitlin Wells, of Pittsburgh, PA; stepfather of Yvonne Dolan and Thomas Dolan, of Buffalo; grandfather of Charlotte Wells. Raymond was the son of the late Warren and Frances Wells, and brother of the late Lois Hewitt. Survived by his brother Edward Wells, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Raymond was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired corrections officer for Nassau County, NY. Private Funeral Services held at the convenience of the family.