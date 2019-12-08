WEHLING, Caroline (Piscitello)

December 5, 2019, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Leslie W. Wehling; loving mother of Diane (Richard) SanGiacomo and Michelle (Jim) Monro; sister of Gerald (Martha) Piscitello and the late Grace Hontz, Anthony Piscitello, Auleen Schmitt and Virginia Klontz. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday at 11 AM from Sacred Heart of Mary Church, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com