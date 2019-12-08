Victim says he was robbed at gunpoint of $4,625 worth of casino chips

A gambler told Buffalo police he was robbed at gunpoint of $4,625 worth of casino chips from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, after he was lured from the property by people he had been gambling with.

The victim told police he was lured from the casino through the parking garage to a building on Perry Street, a short distance from the casino. The victim told police that a man whom he had been gambling with at a table inside the casino put a gun to his head in the lobby of a building in the 300 block of Perry Street, about 5:30 a.m.

The suspect who put a gun to the man's head then went to the casino to cash the chips while two other suspects held him hostage at the Perry Street building, police said. One of those two suspects then walked the victim outside to a taxi, gave the taxi driver the victim's phone and instructed the driver to not return it to the victim until he was driven to a downtown hotel.