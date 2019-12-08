The Wraparound: Buffalo Sabres 3, Edmonton Oilers 2 (OT)

EDMONTON -- Defenseman Colin Miller's first goal of the season was a timely one, coming 1:13 into overtime Sunday to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Rogers Place.

Miller took a pass from Marcus Johansson and pounded a quick wrist shot past Edmonton goalie Mike Smith to give Buffalo the win in coach Ralph Krueger's first game here since he was fired as Oilers' coach following the 2013 lockout season.

"The 2-on-1 kind of developed," said Miller, who had not scored a regular season goal since Feb. 28 for Vegas against Florida. "(Johansson) made a great play that snuck through. I wasn't even sure it made it through at the start there

and I got lucky and it squeaked in."

The Sabres blew a 2-0 lead in the game but recovered to finish the three-game Western Canada trip 1-1-1. At 14-11-6 overall, they have points in seven of their last nine games (4-2-3).

A victorious coach: Johansson and Okposo both said the players had talked about winning for Krueger against the team that let him go.

"It's real nice. They know the story. They know the history," Krueger said. "We've got an honest culture in there, and we're just out for each other so it was a beautiful, beautiful victory here tonight."

Eichel streak extended: Sabres captain Jack Eichel assisted on the game-winning goal, pushing his career-high point streak to 13 games by feeding the puck to Johansson. Eichel, who has 23 points during the run, has not been blanked since the Nov. 14 overtime loss to Carolina.

Overtime woes end ... : The Sabres had dropped five straight games in overtime (four on goals, one in a shootout) and their six OTLs are tied for the NHL lead.

"It's basically who makes a play," Kyle Okposo said. "You get some overtimes that are back and forth, 2 on 1s, breakaways, whatever. It's just a crapshoot. Other ones you get kind of tight, then a guy misses an assignment and it's in the back of your net. Tonight we made a play."

But special teams issues continue: The Sabres were 0 for 3 on the power play and it again killed them as they had no shots on goal. One of the failed chances came in the first period with Connor McDavid off for hooking and a goal would have produced a 3-0 lead.

Big lineup news: While alternate captain Jake McCabe was a healthy scratch on defense for the second time this year, the Sabres made Casey Mittelstadt a scratch for the first time in his career. Mittelstadt has just one goal and one assist over the last 21 games. He was replaced in the lineup by Evan Rodrigues.

"For Casey it was a day to take a breath, take a watch from the outside and learn from sometimes watching when you're an age like that," Krueger said of the 21-year-old. "We're nothing but excited about the way he dealt with today, the time we had with him and the coaching we were able to do with him. It's part of what we're doing, growing these players with different kinds of experiences and today was his turn to take a look."

A strong start: The Sabres first-period lead was built by Okposo's goal at 4:08 and Johan Larsson's tally at 10:43. Okposo tipped home Marco Scandella's shot from the left point while Larsson potted a Rasmus Asplund rebound.

It was the third goal of the season for both players, and Okposo's second in two games after returning from a concussion.

A slumbering second: Riley Sheahan got Edmonton within a goal at 2-1 by beating Linus Ullmark between the legs on a breakaway. It came after a Sam Reinhart turnover just inside the Edmonton line and a quick pass up the ice from the Oilers' defense. Joakim Nygard made it 2-1 at 15:56, deflecting home a Darnell Nurse shot with one second left on a power play.

Next: The Sabres returned home after the game and will be off Monday. They host Ryan O'Reilly and the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night in KeyBank Center. It will be a 7:30 start and nationally televised on NBC Sports Network.