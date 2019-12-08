TABB, Earnestine

TABB - Earnestine Departed this life December 2nd, 2019. Friends may call at thomas t. edwards funeral home, inc., 995 Genesee St., Sunday, December 8th, 2019 from 2 - 4 PM. The family will receive friends Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10 - 11 AM, at Love Alive Fellowship, 145 Lewis Street, where Funeral services will immediately follow. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.