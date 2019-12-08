Share this article

T.J. Yeldon, Duke Williams inactive for Bills vs. Ravens

Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon (22) rushes for a first down over Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bills' continue to enjoy remarkably good health.

The team has just one player – right tackle Ty Nsekhe – out because of injury for Sunday's showdown against the Baltimore Ravens at New Era Field. Nsekhe has missed the past three games because of an ankle injury.

That means the Bills' other six inactives are all healthy. They are: running back T.J. Yeldon, wide receiver Duke Williams, guard Ike Boettger, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, tight end Tommy Sweeney and safety Dean Marlowe.

