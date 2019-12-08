SZCZYGIELSKI, Marcelline E. "Marcia" (Kociemski)

December 4, 2019 age 84 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Leonard R. "Corby" Szczygielski; dearest mother of Mark (Jennifer) Szczygielski, Sandra NeVille (Don Bernier) and Lori (Kyle) Luther; dear grandmother of Erica, Clint and Kaila; daughter of the late John and Veronica (nee Kin) Kociemski; sister of Eugene (Josephine) Kociemski and the late John (late Lorraine) Kociemski; also survived by nieces, nephews and many grand dogs. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday, December 9 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Road, (south of Como Park Blvd.) where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 9:15 AM and from St. Martha Parish at 10 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Marcia was very active at Fr. Justin Council K of C serving as past president of the Justinettes, bingo chairwomen for 13 years and was very active with many other activities with Fr. Justin Council. Marcia will be remembered by being one of the nicest people you ever knew. "BE NICE" Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com