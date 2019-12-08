STONEFIELD, Joanne M. (Braun)

November 30, 2019, of Cheektowaga, NY. Wife of the late Carl. Predeceased by her parents, Nicholas and Jean Braun. Loving mother of Lynn (James) Collins of Lancaster, NY, John Stonefield of Cheektowaga, NY and Jean (Larry) Hintz of Las Vegas, NV. Loving grandmother to Sarah and Justin Collins. Joanne was a graduate of Bishop McMahon High School. She graduated from the Buffalo General Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. She worked as a nurse at Buffalo General Hospital for 40 years ending her career in the Cardiac Care Unit. She was active in the "Nurses United" CWA Local 1168 strike which resulted in the first unionization of nurses in Buffalo. After retirement, Joanne volunteered at Buffalo General Hospital, joined the Cheektowaga Seniors, St. Philip's Seniors, and sang in the Resurrection Church for five years. Friends may call at the Pacer Funeral Home, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Saturday the 14th 4-7 PM and Sunday the 15th 1-4 PM, where prayers will be offered Monday, December 16th at 9:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga. Family and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, Joanne has requested that memorials be made to Operation Smile, The Response to Love Center at responsetolove.org, or the St. Philip Food Pantry. Online condolences at wwwPACERFUNERALHOME.com