SPANITZ, Franklin D.

SPANITZ - Franklin D. December 3, 2019, age 84. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (nee Offhaus) Spanitz; loving father of Gary F. (Susan), Russell E. (Alicia) and Jeffrey B. (Amie) Spanitz; cherished grandfather of Ashley (Lucas), Olivia and Ava; adored great-grandfather of Layla; caring brother of Betty (Charles) Gerlock, Dexter (Patricia) Spanitz, the late Dorothy (late William) Moss and Theodore (late Rita) Spanitz; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street, Elma, where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Friends invited. Please Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.