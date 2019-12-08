SMITH, Richard K. "Dick"

December 6, 2019, age 91, of Clarence Center, NY. Beloved husband of Betty "Betts" (nee Becker) Smith; loving father of Deborah (Frank) Zinck, Richard (Katherine) Smith, Dawn Blakely, Elizabeth Smith, Katherine Moriarity, John (Sandra) Smith, David (Irene) Smith and the late Kevin Smith; dear grandfather to ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Friends received Monday 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM at Shepard Bros Funeral Home LLC., 10690 Main Street, Clarence. A funeral service will be Tuesday 10 AM from the Zion Lutheran Church, 9535 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc., www.hospicebuffalo.com. Dick was a devoted family man, US Navy Veteran, retired truck driver, and a lifetime member of the Clarence Center Volunteer Fire Company. Please share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com