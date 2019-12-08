SMITH, Janet C. (Ferrand)

SMITH - Janet C. (nee Ferrand)

Age 81, of East Amherst, NY, beloved wife of 60 years to Ronald R. Smith; devoted mother of Kelly (Joseph) Brown and Craig (Cheryl) Smith; loving grandmother of Matthew and Jacob Brown, Arthur and Ashley Yates; great-grandmother of Karlie Lipinski; dear sister of the late Marilyn (Frank) Passariello; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday 3-9 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 10 AM in Zion United Church of Christ, 15 Koenig Circle, Tonawanda, NY. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Janet to Zion United Church of Christ. Condolences, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com