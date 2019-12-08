SIMKINS, Kathleen E. (Cadden)

SIMKINS - Kathleen E.

(nee Cadden)

December 3, 2019, age 74, beloved wife of the late Richard L. Simkins; dear mother of Michael (Dawn) Simkins and David (Michelle Casagni) Simkins; loving grandmother of Tyler and Kylie; sister of the late Emily Cadden. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Kathleen's memory to the ALS Society (alsa.org). Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com