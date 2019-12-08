SHARY, Vicki Lynn

SHARY - Vicki Lynn Age 71, of Amity Pointe Court, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at her home in the loving care of her family. She was born in Salt Lake City, UT on April 24, 1948 and was the daughter of Rebecca Moyer Reif of Utah and the late John "Jack" Reif. She was a graduate of Highland High School, class of 1966, in Salt Lake City and has a BS from SUNY Buffalo. She was the beloved wife of Shahrokh "Rock" Shary whom she married on Sept. 15, 1967. Vicki, retired after 30 years in the banking industry from Key Bank, NA. She was the devoted mother of Sheila (Peter) Candler of Franklin, NJ; sister of Steve (Linda) Reif of Utah and Patricia (Spencer) Henderson of Missouri and the late John "Bob" Reif (Elenna of Utah); cherished grandmother of Lindsey Victoria Candler and Sophie Elizabeth Candler; daughter-in- law of Malak (Omana) Shary of CA; sister- in-law of Shahab (Christie) Shary and Shanin (Janina) Shary all of CA; also survived by many nieces, nephews and countless friends. A Memorial service will be held at a time to be announced in Salt Lake City.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane Latham, NY 12110, Cancer.org or to Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Communityhospice.org in Vicki L. Shary's memory.Please share memories or photo's to Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com