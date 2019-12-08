SHARLOW, Barry "Michael"

Age 67, passed peacefully at home November 18, 2019, in Port Orange, FL. He was born April 21, 1952 in Buffalo, NY, to Barry J. and Carolyn (nee Himmelsbach) Sharlow of Williamsville, NY. Michael graduated from Clarence Central in 1991, attended FIT in 1993, then went to earn his AS degree in Chemistry in 1974 from ECC. Michael is survived by his ex-wife, Lori Lanternier Sharlow; and their four children, Jason, Gabriel, Caitlyn Blasi and Destin Sharlow; Also grandchildren, Aeden and Kenna Blasi, and Kylea Sharlow; his two sisters, Karen Watson and Caroline Schultz; sister-in-law, Bonnie Lanternier-Riconda; his son-in-law, Joshua Blasi; three brothers-in-law, three nephews and one niece. Memorial contributions can be made to Barry Michael Sharlow's Go Fund Me account to help cover some of his end-of-life expenses and favorite charities. A celebration of Life will be planned for family and close friends in the spring. Anything else for the family should be mailed or delivered to 2913 Gibraltar Blvd., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.